News 18 Afternoon Digest: Waiver of Interest Not Possible, Says Supreme Court; Wrong to Vaccinate Young People Before Those at Higher Risk of Dying Says AIIMS Chief and Other Stories

Can’t Allow Extension of Loan Moratorium Period, Waiver of Interest Not Possible, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that there will be no interest on interest charged from any borrower during the loan moratorium period of six months. However, the apex court also ruled that there cannot be any further extension of the moratorium and that the banks cannot fully waive interest as they are liable to account holders and pensioners. READ MORE

Wrong to Vaccinate Young People Before Those at Higher Risk of Dying: AIIMS Chief on Calls for Wider Availability

The fresh surge in daily infections of Covid-19 has led to demands that the central government ease restrictions and make vaccines more widely available to the Indian public, but AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria says it would be wrong to give the vaccines to young people before the elderly, who are at higher risk of dying from the infection, are covered. READ MORE

A Secret ISI-RAW Channel, Talks Since 2018: What Led to India-Pakistan LoC Ceasefire

Foundations for last month’s ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) were laid during a series of one-on-one secret meetings between senior intelligence officers at a London hotel in 2018, government sources have told News18. The meetings, the sources said, were authorised by Pakistan’s chief of army staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval. READ MORE

Cop Among 10 Killed in Shooting at Colorado Supermarket, Suspect in Custody

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed at least 10 people Monday, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference that the suspect was being treated but didn’t give more details on the shooting. Officers escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if that was the suspect. READ MORE

Manoj Bajpayee Interview: Bhonsle Actor on His National Award Win, Impact of Nepotism Debate, OTT Regulation

Manoj Bajpayee, along with director Devashish Makhija, was once desperately looking for co-producers to finance their most passionate project ‘Bhonsle’ at the 2016 NFDC Film Bazaar, but little did they know that their hard work would pay off in the form of Best Actor honour for the movie at the 67th National Film Awards. Bajpayee won the National Film Award for his role as a terminally-ill Maharashtrian constable in Makhija’s politically inflected drama, which has sharp commentary about the ill-treatment of Bihari migrants in the western state. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Get Emotional After Late Actor’s Film ‘Chhichhore’ Wins National Award

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore has won the award for the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards at the National Media Centre, in Delhi on Monday, March 22. This marks and emotional for the deceased actor’s fan. The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari follows the story of a middle-aged divorcee (Rajput) who takes a trip down memory lane with his college friends after encountering a tragic incident. READ MORE