News 18 Afternoon Digest: Maha Govt's Review Meet in 2 Days Amid Rising Covid Cases, After Meeting Nadda, U'khand CM to Reach Dehradun Today

Lockdown in Maharashtra? Govt’s Review Meet in 2 Days as Districts Impose Weekend Restrictions, Night Curfews

The Maharashtra government will hold a review meeting within the next couple of days to decide its next steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state amid speculation that a fresh lockdown could be imposed, sources told CNN-News18.A crucial meeting to review the situation of Covid-19 cases in the state will be held in a day or two after which the future course of action will be taken. READ MORE

False Assertions, Says Indian High Commission as UK’s Anti-India Battery Fires Fresh Round

The UK parliamentary debate called on Monday over safety of protesters and the right to report the protests freely turned out to be as one-sided as expected. The Indian High Commission condemned the debate as such. Seen another way, this meant that just about every MP who turned up was critical of India.This was expected because only MPs with certain political inclinations would turn up for a debate such as this at all. READ MORE

Presenting Delhi Budget at a Time When Country is Celebrating 75th Year of Independence, Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is all set to present the seventh budget in the assembly today, which is expected to have a special allocation for free COVID-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals. The budget is also likely to have proposals to open ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi and promote yoga at a widescale in the city, sources said. READ MORE

After Meeting Nadda in Delhi, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat to Reach Dehradun Today

As suspense looms over Uttarakhand government’s fate, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will arrive in Dehradun on Tuesday, a day after meeting party national president JP Nadda in Delhi. Sources told News18 that the chief minister made his position clear during his meeting with Nadda. Amid discontent within a section of the party MLAs and MPs, Rawat flew to New Delhi on March 8 after being summoned by the party’s top leadership. READ MORE

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview With Oprah Imagined as Indian Drama and it’s Perfect

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got the world hooked to their tv screens and the Internet on Monday with their tell-all, sensational interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey that shed light on what it was like for them to be part of Britain’s Royal family. While Markle had a no-holds-barrier approach and touched on topics from race to mental health, Harry revealed that he was able to financially cut himself off from the British royal family. READ MORE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: Mystic Navy Adds More Charm To The Very Best Android Tablet

The more things change, the more they remain the same. That has been proved true yet again, this time by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. When I had reviewed the Galaxy Tab S7+ last year, I had said that Samsung is the only phone maker actually championing the cause of Android tablets. READ MORE