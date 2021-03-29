News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Registers 68,020 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Fresh Cases in the World in 24 Hours, Sharad Pawar Taken to Hospital

India Registers 68,020 New Covid-19 Cases in Biggest One-day Surge Since October, Highest Fresh Cases in the World in 24 Hours

India registered 68,020 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, making it the biggest one-day surge since October, Union Health Ministry data indicated. This includes 291 deaths. The total number of active cases has risen by 35,498. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 1.2 crore with 1,61,843 deaths recorded till now since the outbreak hit India in January 2020. READ MORE

Colossal Container Ship Stuck in Suez Canal for Days Turned 80% in ‘Right Direction’: Report

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said Monday the Ever Given container ship, which has been blocking the crucial waterway for nearly a week, has been turned in the “right direction”. “The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction. The stern… moved to 102 metres (335 feet) from the shore,” Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie in a statement. READ MORE

Sharad Pawar Taken to Hospital After Pain in Abdomen, to Undergo Surgery; Cancels All Programmes

NCP chief and senior leader Sharad Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check up after he felt uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening, party leader Nawab Malik informed today. Pawar will be hospitalised for a surgery on Wednesday and he has cancelled all public programs till further notice. READ MORE

‘BJP Will Get a Big Rosogolla’: On Amit Shah’s Bengal Seat Claim, Mamata Retorts Party Will Draw a Blank

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on Amit Shah over his claim of winning 26 of the 30 seats in the first phase of Bengal polling. She retorted by saying that BJP will draw a blank. The TMC Supremo asked why didn’t BJP claim of winning all of the 30 seats or had left it for Congress and CPIM to occupy. ‘You (BJP) will get a big Rosogolla (zero)’ the TMC leader was Quoted saying. READ MORE

What About Curbs in Polls, Ask Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees as Premises Reopen for Shab-e-Barat

After one year, the Nizamuddin Markaz building reopened for Shab-e-Barat prayers on Sunday after Court caps visitors at 50. Outside the six-storey building, an on-duty policeman checked the names of those arriving before letting them enter. The building was locked in 2020 after a case was registered against people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, allegedly in violation of Covid guidelines. READ MORE

Virat Kohli’s Coin Luck May Have Gone For a Toss But These Hilarious Memes are a Big Win

Virat Kohli and tosses don’t go hand in hand. So when Team India met England for the third ODI and the series decider on Sunday in Pune, the rest of India was waiting for a miracle to happen. That did not happen. What did happen was Kohli lost yet another toss, this time to English skipper Jos Buttler who asked the hosts to bat first. With this, Kohli lost 10 out of 12 tosses in the series against England. READ MORE

Is 2021 Going to be the Year of the Intense Parineeti Chopra?

Is this the year of Parineeti Chopra? That could very well be the case. We are just three months into 2021 and the actress has already delivered three back-to-back critically acclaimed performances in The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. Parineeti the performer has always been good, always multifaceted, who even got a special mention at the National Film Awards for her terrific turn as Zoya Qureshi in Ishaqzaade. READ MORE