News 18 Afternoon Digest: Fresh Covid-19 Cluster Detected in Bengaluru Apartment Complex With 10 Cases; Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates and Other Stories

Fresh Covid-19 Cluster Detected in Bengaluru Apartment Complex With 10 Cases, Civic Body Warns of Lockdown

After Maharashtra, Bengaluru is now witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few days. Officials said on Monday that an apartment complex was sealed after 10 people contracted the virus. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said that the cases were found between February 15 and 22. The apartment complex has nine blocks and 1,500 residents. The BBMP chief said that six blocks were made into containment zones based on their findings. READ MORE

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in 60 Seats, Congress on 12, Indicate Early Trends

The BJP is leading on 60 seats while the Congress is ahead in 12, latest trends from the counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations of Gujarat shows. The counting of votes will be held for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. An average 46.1 percent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, officials said on Monday. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies. READ MORE

To Prevent Repeat of Uttarakhand Tragedy, Team of 30 Experts Widens Mouth of Rishiganga Lake by 15 Feet

Even as the total number of bodies recovered from reached 68, while 136 still reported to be missing after the devastating flash floods of February 7, a 30-member expert team has succeeded in widening the mouth of the lake, formed upstream Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, in order to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.According to state disaster response force (SDRF) commandant Navneet Bhullar, the team managed to widen the mouth of the lake by about 15 feet, leading to faster drainage. READ MORE

Is Virus Mutation the Reason Behind Amravati Spike? Worried Officials Send Samples for Testing

The Amravati division in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha has emerged as a new Covid-19 hotspot with reporting the highest number of cases in the state. As state officials scramble to contain the situation, there are fears of a possible mutation in the virus which could have possibly caused the spike. The samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and the reports are awaited. READ MORE

Elon Musk's Video From 2008 Explaining Why Tesla Cars are So Expensive Goes Viral

Elon Musk today is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX boss, and occasionally alternates between the top spot for "richest man in the world." The last estimate of his wealth stood at $199.9 billion. But the South-African born and one of today's leading moguls in electric cars didn't always have a great start. An old video of Musk from 2008 has surfaced on the Internet, posted on Twitter by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, where Musk is heard discussing electric vehicles in 2008, as Tesla was nearly out of cash - and explaining why they are the future. READ MORE

India vs England: From Workhorse to Leader - Charting Ishant Sharma's Long-winded Journey to 100 Tests

One of Indian cricket’s most iconic sentences, Raj Singh Dungarpur’s left-field question threw Mohammad Azharuddin completely off guard. It was early 1990, the Indian team was to embark on a tour of New Zealand. Krishnamachari Srikkanth had led the side to a merited 0-0 stalemate in Pakistan a few weeks previously, but his form had been ordinary and the chairman of selectors felt the team needed a dynamic new leader. Thus was born the legend of Azhar the Indian captain, a position he held over two stints until the 1999 World Cup. READ MORE