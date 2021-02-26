News 18 Afternoon Digest: What FATF Now Wants Pakistan to Do; LoC Ceasefire Deal is The First Step in High-Stakes Secret Diplomatic Gamble Between Delhi, Islamabad and Other Stories

The Glass is Not 24/27 Full, What FATF Now Wants Pakistan to Do

The status quo on the face of it is deceptive. Pakistan was on the grey list, it remains there, but in fiercely contested negotiations over a hotly debated space. On the face of it, again, and deceptively, again, Pakistan is reported to have made progress now on 24 of the 27 steps it was required to take by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). READ MORE

‘Fractures, Swelling on Feet, Flashbacks of Brutality’: Medical Reports of Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur Case

Medical examination report of 24-year-old Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar revealed multiple injuries, including at least two fractures on his left hand and right foot, caused by “blunt object/ weapon” and the injuries are more than two weeks old. The report was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh. Kumar was arrested on January 16, four days after his co-accused Nodeep Kaur was apprehended. READ MORE

LoC Ceasefire Deal is The First Step in High-Stakes Secret Diplomatic Gamble Between Delhi, Islamabad

From inside the bowels of the Truman Building in Washington’s Foggy Bottom neighbourhood, spy-turned-diplomat Robert Komer glumly observed events unfolding half-way across the world. “Everybody from [Field-Marshall] Ayub [Khan] down is on a new hate-India jag,” he observed in a terse October 22, 1963, missive to President John F. Kennedy’s National Security Advisor, McGeorge Bundy. The Pakistanis, he noted, “appear to be deliberately building up tensions over Kashmir”. READ MORE

Heirs of Woman’s Father Can Inherit Property Under Hindu Succession Act: SC

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy referred to Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act and said the heirs of the parental side of a Hindu woman are covered under persons entitled to succession of property. “A perusal of Section 15(1)(d) indicates that heirs of the father are covered in the heirs who could succeed. When heirs of the father of a female are included as person who can possibly succeed, it cannot be held that they are strangers and not the members of the family qua the female,” the bench said. READ MORE

Relive India’s Stunning Test Victory Over England in Two Days With Hilarious Memes

Axar Patel along with Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the English batting unit as India wrapped up the Third Test in Ahmedabad within 2 days at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The victory also meant India going up 2-1 against England in the four-match Test series. READ MORE

Confused Desis Want to #BoycottSpiderman after Tom Holland Tweets on Motera Stadium

After the world’s largest cricket stadium known as the Sardar Patel Stadium or the Motera Stadium was renamed as ‘Narendra Modi Stadium,’ ‘boycottspiderman’ started trending on desi social media. Reason? Confusion. Following the renaming of the place, author and cricketer Tom Holland took to Twitter to share his views saying, ” I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.” READ MORE