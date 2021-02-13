News 18 Afternoon Digest: Dalits Who Convert to Islam or Christianity Won't Get Quota, Says Law Minister; CJI May Retire Without a Successor and Other Stories

News18
·2-min read

Dalits Who Convert to Islam or Christianity Won't Get Quota, Says Law Minister in Rajya Sabha

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in response to a question in Rajya Sabha said that Dalit converting to Islam or Christianity cannot claim reservation benefits and it will also deprive the person the eligibility to contest parliamentary or Assembly election from constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). READ MORE

Facebook, Twitter CEOs in Talks to Testify at US House Hearing as Early as March, Says Report

The chief executives of Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are in talks with House of Representatives lawmakers to testify at a hearing as early as next month, Politico reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.The exact focus of the hearing is not yet clear, the report said. Facebook has discussed making its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, available to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the report added, citing two people. Twitter and its chief, Jack Dorsey, have discussed the same, Politico said, citing one person. READ MORE

For First Time in 5 Years, CJI May Retire Without a Successor: Report

With Chief Justice of India, Justice S A Bobde, due to retire in just over a month, the collegium is yet to make its first recommendation of a judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court since he took office in November 2019. According to a report in The Indian Express, this will be the first time since 2015 when the CJI will have no successor. Back then, during the retirement of CJI H L Dattu there was an unprecedented stand-off between the judiciary and the government over the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC). READ MORE

As Koshyari-Uddhav Fight Reaches Sky, New Episode on Helipad at Raj Bhavan Follows 'No Plane' Show

Aday Governor BS Koshiyari was denied permission to use the state aircraft for an official visit to Uttarakhand, CM Uddhav Thackeray took off for his tour of Jawhar in Palghar district from the helipad at Mahalaxmi racecourse instead of the Raj Bhawan one which he has been using ever since he became CM.

As per reports the Chief Minister also used the racecourse for his landing upon his return. Amid conjectures regarding the CM's reason to abandon the Raj Bhawan helipad, a senior official stated that though the reason for this change of operations is unknown, it has nothing to do with the treatment meted out to Koshiyari a day before. READ MORE

UP Cops Name Google CEO Sundar Pichai in FIR, Then Drop It Later

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi had charged Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 17 others last week over a video that allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi but later removed the tech giant officials' names from the FIR, police officials said today.The names of Sundar Pichai and three other top officials of Google were removed after they were found not involved in the case, a police official privy to the probe told news agency Press Trust of India over the phone. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Remains Unfazed During Online Session Even as Earthquake Shakes Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remained unfazed during an online session on Friday night and continued to answer questions on a Zoom call, even as an earthquake hit Tajikistan. Several parts of North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Jammu, and Kashmir felt tremors of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Tajikistan late on Friday night. READ MORE

Latest stories

  • Checkout Railways' First Economic AC 3-Tier Coach With Aircraft-Style Luxury and Everything Swanky

    This LHB coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial.

  • Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hermes Bag Painted by Daughter North amid Painting Drama

    To put all the trolls to rest, Kim flaunted the picture of the bag and called it a ‘masterpiece'.

  • Farmers’ Protest: How Will Clarion Call By ‘Jatland’ Impact It?

    Sompal Shastri explains the Jat community’s disillusionment with the BJP, and their preparation for a new role.

  • 'Where's the empathy', asks Jwala Gutta over 'racist replies' on social media post about demise of grandmother

    New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala is appalled over receiving "racist" comments on her social media post in which she mourned the demise of her grandmother.

  • Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Who Sold His House for His Granddaughter's Education

    Mumbai's Desraj is the sole breadwinner of his family since the deaths of his two sons, and plies autorickshaw every day to make ends meet and support his wife, daughter-in-law, and his four grandchildren.

  • Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra In Trouble As His ‘Sold Car’ Booked In Hit And Run Case

    Though Kundra had sold the Audi R8 car four months back, the documents of the vehicle have not yet been transferred to the new owner.

  • Coronavirus Expected to Last Long-term Despite Global Vaccine Rollout

    More than 107 million people have been infected worldwide and nearly 2.4 million have died from Covid-19. But disease experts warned that vaccines won't end the pandemic unless all countries receive doses in a fast and fair manner.

  • Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach

    The Indian Railways on Wednesday rolled out its first air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach. The coaches will be priced between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class, the Railway Ministry said, underlining that the coaches would be economical. The Ministry has touted it to be "synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world." Here are more details.

  • Roaring crowds, roti and Rihanna: the view from a Delhi farm protest camp

    As rhetoric rises on both sides, Indian farmers at the Singhu camp say they are going nowhere Women shout protest slogans at the Singhu camp. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters Puffing out his chest, his lime green turban luminescent in the morning sun, Surinder Singh made it clear he was a man who would not easily be moved. “We will stay here five years, 10 years if we have to,” the farmer said with a steely smile. “As long as it takes.” A roar of approval greeted his words from fellow farmers who had gathered for breakfast at Singh’s chai stand at the Singhu camp, one of three main protest camps on the outskirts of Delhi. Singh, a small-scale farmer from India’s northern state of Punjab, is just one of hundreds of thousands to have made Singhu his home since November, living out of the back of his now fully furnished tractor trailer. The farmers object vociferously to new laws that constitute the most sweeping reform to agriculture in India for decades. The government of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, says the laws will bring necessary modernisation and private competition to an ailing sector that has left millions of farmers destitute. A candlelit vigil in memory of a person who died at the Singhu camp. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Farmers say the laws were passed without consultation and will allow for private corporations to control the prices of crops, crush their livelihoods and take away their land. “I was born on my land, my father was also a farmer. I will not let Modi take it away from us,” said Singh, echoing a widespread belief among those in the camps that the new laws will result in them losing their farms. “The government must abolish the black laws. Modi says bad things about us but we are simply protesting peacefully here and eventually we know we will win.” Eleven rounds of negotiation between farmers and the government have failed to reach any compromise. The government has offered small amendments, but for the farmers, it is a black and white issue: the “black laws” must go, and until it happens they are prepared to stay put – indefinitely. Police try to stop residents during a clash with farmers at the Singhu camp on 29 January. Photograph: Arun Kumar/AFP/Getty Images In the months since their protest began the farmers, who are largely from Punjab and Haryana but also Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, have created a slick operation that they say could sustain them for months or even years. In villages in Punjab and Haryana, a system has been put in place where 10 farmers attend the protest in rotation, while those left behind look after the crops and the children. Gyms and libraries of revolutionary books have blossomed across the Singhu camp, and shoulder massages are offered to those who are little stiff from consecutive nights spent sleeping in the back of a tractor. More than 1,500 community kitchens, known as langars, produce dal, rice, curry, biriyani and pizza. Sitting around a basin of dough the size of a baby elephant, three women beamed as they rolled it into 12,000 balls to be made into roti for that day. The months spent camped out in the winter cold have not dampened spirits. Impassioned speeches, many directed at Modi, were made from a stage to a captive audience. Loud cheers greeted the tractors that passed through the camp with up to 15 people clinging on, pumping out beats with the swagger of a convertible. In the afternoon a busload of students from Kerala arrived to offer their support. Small drums and tambourines were handed out to passersby, and a young Sikh adorned in an electric blue and orange turban performed an a cappella version of a Banghra hit by Panjabi MC into a megaphone. Funding has continued to roll in from fundraising efforts in Punjab and Haryana. International Sikh relief groups have also offered assistance, handing out free soap, flip-flops and other essentials to patiently queueing farmers. Among them was Babwinder Kaur. “I am here to take back my rights,” she said. “I have two acres where I grow vegetables and wheat and rice. It is not big but it is all I have. If that is taken away then where will I go, where will the next generation go?” A protest against the new farm laws on the outskirts of Amritsar on 6 February. Photograph: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images Plans are already being made for how to survive the summer, when temperatures in Delhi can hit almost 50C. With electricity supplies sporadically cut off to the camp by the authorities, discussions are being had about installing solar panels to generate power in the hot summer months. Fans and water coolers have also been put on order. The protest movement by India’s farmers – who make up more than 50% of the workforce – has been the most sustained since Modi came to power in 2014. It is also the first movement to bring the ruling Bharatiya Janata party – known for stifling civilian dissent – to the negotiating table. A protest march in Delhi on 26 January, India’s Republic Day, turned violent. Some farmers stormed the historic Red Fort monument and police retaliated with teargas and batons. Riot police and paramilitary groups descended on the camps with force and attempted to put a stranglehold on the protests, setting up concrete barriers, spikes and barbed wire around the camps. But the response only fuelled the farmers’ determination, and this week Delhi police partially withdrew their officers. Police beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of Delhi on 26 January. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP “We are feeling very angry about the way the government and police have treated us, putting barricades around us like we are criminals,” said Labh Singh, 68, a Punjabi farmer. “We are Indians, this is not the way to treat us. They have called us terrorists, saying we are Khalistan people [part of Sikh separatist movement], but that is very wrong.” The government has stepped up its rhetoric against the farmers over the past couple of weeks, accusing them of being infiltrated by outsiders and professional protesters. In a speech to parliament this week, Modi made it very clear he would not back down. Increased foreign scrutiny of the protests has become a sore spot for the government, which has released statements warning against interventions by foreign celebrities in domestic matters. For the farmers, those interventions are a source of great pride. Posters of Rihanna, who became an unlikely hero to the farmers when she drew attention to their cause on social media, have been hung up outside several of tractor trailers. At a mention of the Barbadian singer, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh from Punjab became emotional. “Rihanna is like our daughter, she is young but still she understand what we are going through here and speaks for us,” he said. “But the Bollywood actors who eat the food that we produce, they have called us traitors and ignored our sorrow. We are very thankful to Rihanna.”

  • ‘Comedy Isn’t a Crime’: Over 100 Artists Rally for Faruqui, Others

    “We call for the dropping or dismissal of these trumped-up charges for all six individuals,” the letter reads.

  • 2021 JAWA 42 motorbike launched at Rs. 1.8 lakh

    Classic Legends has launched its new-generation JAWA 42 motorcycle in India. It is available in three color options: All Star Black, Orion Red, and Sirius White. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a refreshed look and comes with a semi-digital instrument console as well as alloy wheels. However, it retains the BS6-compliant 293cc engine of its predecessor. Here's our roundup.

  • Saudi Woman Activist Loujain al-Hathloul's Family Credits Joe Biden For Her Release

    Hathloul, 31, was provisionally released by Saudi authorities on Wednesday. She was detained in May 2018 with about a dozen other women activists, just weeks before the kingdom's historic lifting of a decades-long ban on female drivers -- a reform they had long campaigned for.

  • Australian Open 2021: 'Bored' Tennis Fan Explains Why She Showed Middle Finger to Rafael Nadal

    There was chaos at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday while Rafael Nadal was playing American Michael Mmoh when a fan interrupted Nadal's serve and showed him a middle finger.

  • ‘Must Not Harm Our Interests’: China Pulls BBC World News off Air Over Controversial Report

    The Chinese foreign ministry has dismissed the BBC investigation as 'false". Britain's government said it showed 'clearly evil acts', and there was strong condemnation from the US State Department.

  • How to Be Meryl Streep? Twitter Has Some Solid Lessons For Kangana Ranaut

    After Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, one Twitter user shared a video of the Hollywood star's speech from her Golden Globes Award night back in 2017.

  • COVID-19 Testing Scam: Bihar Opp Demands Probe Into the Matter

    Bihar has been one of the most affected state during the pandemic, after 20 lakh migrants returned home.

  • Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: What's The Obsession All About?

    Anushka Sharma's post-birth picture brings back conversation about post-pregnancy weight loss.

  • Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant launched at Rs. 11.67 lakh

    Mahindra has launched a new S3+ base variant for its Scorpio SUV in India at Rs. 11.67 lakh. It joins the existing S5, S7, S9, and S11 trims. The Scorpio S3+ comes with a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine, 7/9-seater layout, 17-inch steel wheels, and LED taillamps. It is offered in four color options of Diamond White, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, and Molten Red Rage.

  • I can call Messi and we can play for seventh title: Guardiola after Bayern match Barcelona's 2009 record

    Doha [Qatar], February 12 (ANI): After Bayern Munich won their sixth title in a year by clinching the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated the German side for their historic feat.

  • Prior to launch, 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 found testing

    Royal Enfield is expected to launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorcycle in India by June.In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the bike has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.As per the video, it will come with a rounded LED taillight, turn indicators, and new split seats.Here's our roundup.