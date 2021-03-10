News 18 Afternoon Digest: BJP Huddles to Choose Next CM; UK Palace Ends Silence on Harry, Meghan Markle's Racism Allegations and Other Stories

Uttarakhand Crisis LIVE Updates: Dhan Singh Rawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Among Frontrunners as BJP Huddles to Choose Next CM

Names of at least half a dozen leaders, including Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Satpal Maharaj, are doing the rounds to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Though Trivendra Singh Rawatâs substitute will be decided at a state legislature party meeting at the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday under the watch of party national vice-president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, political circles are abuzz with speculations. READ MORE

'Will Address Issue Privately': UK Palace Ends Silence on Harry, Meghan Markle's Racism Allegations

Buckingham Palace broke its silence on Tuesday evening over Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The UK Palace issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years and that they would address the issues privately.In a statement on behalf of the Queen, the palace said that that allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were concerning and being "taken very seriously." READ MORE

Prashant Kishor Stamp, Shivratri Launch: TMC May Promise Free Ration Delivery, Jobs in Manifesto for Polls

Two-term anti-incumbency and a ferocious BJP campaign has put pressure on the Trinamool Congress to come out with a promising manifesto.Carefully choosing Maha Shivratri to release the manifesto as part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeâs efforts to counter the BJPâs Hindutva card, sources say the manifesto will be a list of 10 commitments which the TMC will make. READ MORE

Eye on China, Quad Meeting to Announce Financing to Boost India's Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Report

Afirst-ever leadersâ meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, a senior US administration official told Reuters. READ MORE

Meghan Markle Sent a Text to Oprah While Her Interview Was Airing. This is What It Said

Meghan Markle and Prince Harryâs recent interview with Oprah Winfrey has been causing shock waves across the world for the accusations the couple made against the British Royal family and why they exited the life. READ MORE

JEE Main Topper Who Scored 100 Percentile Plans Another Attempt and Desis are Shook

JEE-Main exam topper Guramrit Singh has taken everyone by surprise after he said that he will re-appear in the test next session hoping that another attempt will âboost his confidence for JEE-Advancedâ exam. Eighteen-year-old Singh scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main exam held in February. âI will seek advice from my teachers before applying for the April or May sessions. While my entire focus is on Advanced and CBSE exams, another attempt in JEE Main will help me prepare for further challenges,â Singh was quoted as saying. READ MORE