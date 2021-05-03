News 18 Afternoon Digest: 24 Patients Die in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar Due to Lack of Oxygen Supply; Kanimozhi Says Centre Can't Take States For Granted and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 24 Patients Die in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar Due to Lack of Oxygen Supply, Govt Denies Claim

The daily COVID19 cases in India showed a slight dip with3,68,147new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. READ MORE

Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Stalin’s Swearing-in Ceremony on May 7, Kanimozhi Says Centre Can’t Take States For Granted

DMK Leader MK Stalin, who coalition secured victory in 158 seats, will take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. The swearing in ceremony of the new government led by his party would be simple due to Covid-19. DMK MP Kanimozhi said that its time that centre must understand that it can’t take states for granted and infringe on the rights of the state. READ MORE

Ensure Delhi Gets Enough Oxygen by Midnight, SC Tells Centre After Hospitals Send Distress Messages

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to make sure that Delhi’s oxygen deficit is plugged by midnight of May 3. This comes after at least five hospitals sent distress messages about their dwindling stocks and a day after 12 people died at a private hospital when their oxygen support dried up. READ MORE

India’s Vaccine Woes May Not End Soon as Poonawalla Says Shortage to Go On Till July: Report

Amid the worrying surge in Covid-19 cases and shortage of vaccines across the country, Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla has said that the shortage in supply would go on till July. Owing to the shortage of vaccines, several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have delayed the vaccination of 18-44 ages, scheduled to begin on May 1 as stipulated by the. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Lalit Modi Calls Out IPL Players For Not Doing Anything for the Public, Terms it ‘Quite Shameful’

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi slammed players playing in the IPL for not coming out strongly on a daily basis as ‘a calamity of this magnitude stared India in the face’. With India grappling with the second of the deadly covid-19 pandemic, many have criticised the ongoing IPL 2021 with many calling to shut down the tournament, while many have raised concerns over the lack of empathy shown by the players and the event organisers towards the situation in India. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut on Turning Down ‘The Dirty Picture’: Didn’t See Potential in the Film

Kangana Ranaut has opened up bout turning down director Milan Luthria’s The Dirty Picture. The role finally went to Vidya Balan and she went on to win a National Award for her performance in it. Milan had worked with Kangana in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that he went to her with the script of The Dirty Picture. READ MORE

