Newly-appointed Prasar Bharati CEO SS Vempati pitches for drawing young audience through social media

Newly- appointed Prasad Bharati Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shashi Shekar Vempati, on Saturday pitched for drawing the younger audience towards Doordarshan and the All India Radio (AIR) by utilising various social media platforms. Asserting that there is a lot of scope for improvement, Vempati asserted that he will work towards bringing necessary changes in the presentation and content of the programmes aired on AIR and Doordarshan. Vempati succeeds Jawhar Sircar after being recommended by a three-member committee headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari, Press Council of India's Chairman and the President's nominee i.e. Secretary, Information and Broadcasting. He is currently serving as a member (part time) of the Prasar Bharati Board since February 2016.