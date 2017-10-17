Newcastle United up for sale

London, Oct 17 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) club Newcastle United F.C. has been put up for sale, the owner St. James Holdings Limited confirmed.

"As one of the Premier League's oldest and best supported football clubs -- and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world -- Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future," Newcastle United said in a statement on Monday.

"To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale," the statement added.

The coach Rafael Benítez-led club is currently ninth in the EPL table with 11 points.

