New18 Afternoon Digest: A Look at US Covid Vaccine Sharing Plan; Where Was Fraud, Asks Vijay Mallya & Other Top Stories

How the US Global Covid Vaccine Sharing Plan Will Help Nations in Need, Including India

Several developing and under-developed nations would have breathed a sigh of relief after the US rolled out its much-awaited global Covid vaccine sharing plan. Back home, not only will it aid India’s fight against the pandemic but also add ammo in helping other needy countries. Envoy to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has said that India will be a “significant recipient” of US vaccines. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the US will allocate 75 per cent – nearly 1.9 crore of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses – of unused Covid-19 vaccines from its stockpile through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme to countries in South and Southeast Asia as well as Africa.

Where Was Fraud, Asks Vijay Mallya over PMLA Court’s Nod to Sell His Properties to Recover Loans

After a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court passed an order permitting the sale of certain real estate properties and securities of Vijay Mallya to recover his unpaid loans, the Fugitive businessman on Friday questioned “where was the fraud” committed by him. Taking to Twitter, the liquor baron said, “Have been watching TV and the repeated mention of my name as a cheat and fraudster. Does nobody consider that my assets far in excess of Kingfisher Airline borrowings have been attached by ED and the several of my settlement offers to repay 100% ? Where is the cheating or fraud?”

How Internet Reacted to Latest Episode Of Anupama

Popular show Anupamaa that airs on Star Plus has been grabbing eyeballs since the day it started due to the twists and turns in the plot and characterisation. The show’s actors Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular character and Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya have been entertaining the audience for months now. Its new episode was packed with high-intensity drama, emotions and high-intensity dialogues. In the episode, Rupali got a chance to show off her mettle. After days of confusion, Kavya finally is able to marry Anupamaa’s estranged husband Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, but on their wedding day, he suddenly goes missing.

Reserve Bank of India Has A Suggestion to Tackle Rising Petrol, Diesel Price

Petrol and diesel prices in India continued to surge. After a gap of two days, the state-run oil marketing companies hiked the petrol and diesel prices again on Friday. While petrol became costlier by 27 paise, diesel increased by 28 paise on May 31. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.98 in the financial capital, highest ever. In Delhi, petrol is about to touch Rs 95-a-litre mark. To tackle the rising fuel prices in India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday suggested states and the Union government need to contain the taxes on petrol and diesel. “Excise duties, cess and taxes imposed by the Centre and states need to be adjusted in a coordinated manner to contain input cost pressures emanating from petrol and diesel prices,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India said.

IPL 2021: Foreign Players Unlikely To Get Full Salary If They Fail To Show Up In UAE

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was halted last month in view of the bio-bubble being breached amid the second wave of Covid-19. Now while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the remaining matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the availability of foreign players is becoming an issue.

England Cricket Board (ECB) Director Ashley Giles has already confirmed that the English players will not be available for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 due to national commitments. Players from other countries such as Australia and New Zealand are also expected to miss out on the remaining games.

