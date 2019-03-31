Never sought written permission from previous Govt for A-SAT launch, only made presentation: Former DRDO chief

After a media report claimed that former Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) chief VK Saraswat had sought a written permission from the then Congress-led UPA government for initiating India's anti-satellites capabilities, Saraswat clarified that he had never written a letter asking for permission to initiate A-SAT launch, and had just made presentations to the previous government. "The launch was never pursued as no response was received from the government," he added.