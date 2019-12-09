Never seen statesman like Maharaja Surajmal: Vishvendra Singh on wrong portrayal of Jat ruler in 'Panipat'

Tourism Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan Vishvendra Singh spoke on recent controversy and protests against Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Panipat'. He said that North India's Jat community is protesting against the movie for wrong portrayal of Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal. Speaking to ANI, Vishvendra Singh said, "Protest is being shown from all over against the movie 'Panipat'. I even talked to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda regarding this over phone that the North India's Jat community is protesting against the movie for wrong portrayal of Jat ruler Surajmal." He further said, "All I want to say that I have never seen such a statesman like Maharaja Surajmal."