We never pursued trade surplus with India: China

India and China business meeting and signing ceremony was organised at Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi. While addressing the event, Deputy Director General, Foreign Trade Department of Ministry of Commerce, China, Liu Changyu, said, "China encourages Chinese companies to invest in India and hopes that India will provide a more fair, friendly and convenient business environment for Chinese companies to operate." "For a long time, imbalance of trade in goods between 2 countries has been one of the factors troubling economic cooperation. To make it clear, China has never deliberately pursued trade surplus. China is fully aware that balanced trade is sustainable and beneficial to both sides," she added.