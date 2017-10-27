Will never let Lovren, Mingolet down, says Klopp

London, Oct 27 (IANS) Liverpool chief coach Jurgen Klopp said he won't let defender Dejan Lovren and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet lose confidence in themselves following the club's 1-4 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL).

The centre back was substituted in the 31st minute, while Mingolet conceded four goals in Liverpool's last EPL fixture on Sunday.

"I would never let them down. Never would that happen. I hope they were smart enough not to read it (criticism). I am 50 and I am clear I don't read it. It does not help. It makes no sense," the 50-year-old was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Thursday.

"If people say we made a mistake -- if people say that -- we knew before. It is about reacting. If you do not feel well you have to change the situation. That is what we have to do," Klopp added.

Liverpool who are currently placed ninth with 13 points in the EPL table will face Huddersfield on Saturday.

--IANS

sam/bg