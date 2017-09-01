You Should Never Let Katrina Kaif Order Food, Salman Khan And Ali Abbas Zafar Tells You Why

Katrina Kaif is having time of her life on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai along with former beau Salman Khan. Today the entire team have taken a day off from the shoot and have going for a lunch. Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared the picture of the entire TZH team sitting on a table where Kat is seated beside Salman. The caption of Ali reads, ” And Katrina over orders again, day off lunch with @TigerZindaHai team #AbuDhabi.” Now the caption of Ali clearly indicate that she loves ordering extra food and this time she did it again.

And Katrina over orders again, day off lunch with @TigerZindaHai team #AbuDhabi . pic.twitter.com/4rpguF00pI — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 1, 2017





Talking about Salman, he is not a die hard foodie, he loves to eat only nutrition food or his mom’s handmade food. So obviously the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is not the one who binges on food. We wonder who among the team will have to over eat the over order food by Katrina.

Looks like the entire team is having a gala time in Abu Dhabi, just a few hours ago Kat shared a video of playing cricket with the team of TZH. Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ever since Salman shared the picture with Kat of getting back together, they have become restless to see their chemistry all over again.