'Never Let Your Dream Die': Former Banker from Odisha Inspires Twitter after Cracking NEET at Age 64

In a heartwarming incident, a 64-year-old man from Odisha fulfilled his dream of studying MBBS by cracking NEET and getting enrolled as a first-year MBBS student.

Jay Kishore Pradhan, who was previously a banker, took admission at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in the disability reservation category on Wednesday. The retired banker says he wants to serve people as long as he is alive.

Pradhan, who is a former State Bank of India official, has become an inspiration for many on social media with his ageless feat being described as a "rare event" in India's medical education history.

But it wasn't just his age that made the news special. The reason behind Pradhan's resolve to get an MBBS degree came after the recent death of one his twin daughters. The tragedy motivated him to sit for NEET and enrol for the MBBS course to become a doctor, the Bargarh resident said.

"It is one of the rare events in the history of medical education in the country. Pradhan has set an example by getting admission as a medical student at such an age," VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said.

The former SBI official, however, said that he has no interest in making money and that he just wanted to serve the public. "I have no commercial intentions going ahead. I want to serve the people till I am alive," Pradhan told PTI.

Many on social media have praised the man for daring to take the huge step, even at his age. "Never let your dream die," a social media user wrote on Twitter.

#Attabira: Never let your dream die. This emotive line proved true with 64-year old Jay Kishore Pradhan from Arabira of Bargarh qualified NEET paving his way to admission into MBBS at VIMSAR, Burla. A retired banker had put in 4 years of preparation to crack this entrance. pic.twitter.com/vC7IuGQkoP — Western Odisha(ୱେଷ୍ଟର୍ଣ ଓଡିଶା) (@western_odisha) December 25, 2020

64-year-old retired Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student. Some people will start to questioning about upper age limit but I am taking this as a very positive note. He proved age is just a number. Much inspired. 🙏 👏 👏#MBBS pic.twitter.com/VHExixoDSu — शर्मा जी का बेटा. #Oath4SSR (@ItsSDSharma) December 26, 2020

64 year old banker Jay Krishna Pradhan from Odisha took admission in VSS medical college, Burla after qualifying NEET in this year. His daughter is in 2nd year MBBS in the same college. His story will be a motivation for others and proved that age is not a barrier for studies. — SP Mahapatra (@mahapatra_sp) December 26, 2020

Some on social media wondered if there was an upper age limit for appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

A post claiming that a 64-year-old retired Odisha banker cracked NEET and is now a first-year MBBS student. I am not sure if it is a right claim, as per my knowledge there is an upper-age limit for giving NEET exam.#MedTwitter #neet2021 https://t.co/57nqkzJCJz — Adnan Abbasi (@RealAdnanAbbasi) December 26, 2020

But as per regulations, there is no upper age limit for appearing for NEET. Pradhan took the test in September in which he secured a good rank and qualified for VIMSAR. The former banker is likely to be 70 by the time his MBBS course is complete. The banker, however, has proved that age truly is just a number.

(With inputs from PTI)