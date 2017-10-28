We will never forget this match: Brewster

Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) England's Golden Boot winner Rhian Brewster said the maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup win will be etched in his memory forever.

"The fact remains that we believed in ourselves firmly and could achieve the target. We will play the game for many years now and will never forget this moment," said Brewster who scored England's first goal after Spain's Sergio Gomez had given them a 2-0 lead inside the first 31 minutes.

Brewster echoed his coach Steve Cooper, saying they were never under pressure even after being 2-0 in the dumps.

"Yes, we did not panic at the half time. We were confident of coming back even though we were 0-2 down. The first goal was extremely important for us," said the top-scorer of the tournament who got the Golden Boot for his eight goals.

Cooper had also asserted that they never panicked.

"It's easy to say this now. I really did not think there was real panic. We should have scored in the first minute was it? We the ones who took the initiative... we pressed a lot higher and played forward a lot more," Cooper said.

--IANS

dm/pgh/