Never felt competition, insecurity with my contemporaries: Sukhwinder Singh

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he never intends to compete with other playback singers and he has few lifetime friends from the film industry.

"I have never felt any competition and insecurity with my contemporaries. I always intend to work on my singing, my practice and my voice. It takes so much energy and I feel connected to myself and the Almighty that I really do not look outside," Sukhwinder told IANS in an interview.

Having made his mark in the Bollywood playback singing world with the iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in 1999, the singer has spent more than two decades, delivering some popular songs like "Ishq bina", "Ramta jogi", "Rut aa gayi re", "Haule haule", "Gajanana", "Fashion ka jalwa", "Chak de India", "Udi udi jaaye", "Sultan" and "Fateh".

Asked if there is anything called real friendship in the industry, Sukhwinder said: "Yes, I have friends here and we can find friends everywhere depending on what we expect from the next person. I have learnt one thing that there are various people in the industry and it is not important to befriend everyone or to like everyone, but do not bad mouth about those people."

Sharing his emotional bonding with lyricist Gulzar and filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, he said: "Don't look at the age difference, but the relationship I share with them is special. They are my friends for life."

Sukhwinder has lent his voice for songs in upcoming films like "Thugs of Hindostan", "Zero", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Pataakha".

Talking about how the opportunity of singing songs for Bhardwaj's "Pataakha" came his way, Sukhwinder said: "I called him saying, 'I so wish to have good coffee with you as it has been some time'. We caught up over coffee and a few days later he called me to his studio and on that day we actually recorded three songs.

"For the third song, we decided to do it later but I finished that too on that day. I think connection happens, the moment comes and that is when we create magic. The fact is, whether it is the magic of friendship or music, cannot be force created, and can never be recreated. Magic just happens."

Apart from music, Sukhwinder is enjoying his newfound interest in Yoga.

"Though I have always practiced my singing from childhood, I feel that practising Yoga has given me a good energy that has added to my singing," said the singer, who has also sung for Abhishek Chaubey's "Sonchiriya", for which Bhardwaj has composed the music.

