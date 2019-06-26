We never disrespected our sportspersons: Anil Vij on wrestlers' tweet regarding prize money

After wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's tweet regarding prize money and promises by Haryana government, while speaking to ANI, Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij said that if there is any discrepancy they can speak to concern department. "We never humiliate and we always give highest prize money in India", he added. Vij further said, "On the basis of sports policy prize money has been distributed. If there is some discrepancy they can speak to the department. We have never disrespected our sportspersons."