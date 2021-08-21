Netizens Call Out 'Kabul Skydiving Club' T-shirts That Mock Afghans Falling Off Plane

Photos of a t-shirt print mocking Afghani citizens who fell to their death from a US Air Force jet have gone viral on the internet.

The print on these tees features an image of military aircraft and two bodies falling from it along with a slogan that reads, ‘Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021.’ The listing surfaced online just a few days after two Afghan nationals lost their lives falling down the C-17 plane in Kabul. The tees are being sold on multiple online platforms including Tee4Sport and TShirtAtLowPrice for 12 Euros (Rs 1050).

However, the insensitive print did not go down well with netizens who lashed out at the companies for mocking Afghanistan’s suffering.

Check it out here:

As Afghans are fleeing and clinging to planes out of desperation, someone decided to capitalize on their pain and misery with this repulsive t-shirt. It’s being sold on at least half a dozen t-shirt printing websites right now. Humans can be so cruel. pic.twitter.com/du5cCbD2QA — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) August 18, 2021

Reacting to the viral images of these t-shirt people wondered if human beings have lost all empathy and making money has become their utmost priority.

A user wrote, “Some human beings really are sick, and ought to be openly regarded and declared as such.”

That is absolutely disgusting. — Tweeting is not activism (@notweetact) August 18, 2021

If I encounter anyone wearing a shirt like this, they're going to have a bad day. https://t.co/K7epAhqw1j — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) August 19, 2021

While users thought that the image was disturbing and hurtful, it was not something that surprised them because they thought that people have hit the lowest on morality scale. “Why do I bet we won’t be surprised by the people hawking this crap?” wrote a user reacting to the photo.

