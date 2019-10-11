Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima arrive in Delhi

King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in the national capital on October 13. They have arrived for a five-day visit to India. Willem-Alexander's trip would be his first state visit to India, following his ascension to the throne in 2013. The King and Queen will visit New Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala during their trip. The Dutch royals will meet President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14.

