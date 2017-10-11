Netherlands fail to qualify for World Cup

Amsterdam, Oct 11 (IANS) The Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 football World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Sweden in Amsterdam.

Following a disappointing European qualifying campaign, the Netherlands needed a win with a margin of seven goals to pass Sweden and finish second in Group A on Tuesday. After a handball by Victor Lindelof, the Dutch got an early penalty which was converted by Arjen Robben with an unconvincing chip, reports Xinhua news agency.

After Kenny Tete missed an enormous opportunity to make it 2-0 from close range it was Robben again who scored. The Dutch captain smashed in a cross by Ryan Babel in the 40th minute.

In the second half, the Dutch team was not able to continue with the same tempo and rhythm.

The Dutch already missed Euro 2016, which only happened in the 1980s when the "Oranje" missed out on the World Cups of 1982 and 1986 and the European Championships of 1984.

Group winners France defeated Belarus 2-1 on Tuesday.

