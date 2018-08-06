Netgear launches Next-Gen Wi-Fi router in India

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) US-based networking leader Netgear on Monday launched a new "tri-band" Wi-Fi router "Orbi RBK20" in India that helps maximise Internet speed availability at home.

Priced at Rs 24,999, the device delivers industry-leading Wi-Fi speed up to 2.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said in a statement.

"With the introduction of new 'Orbi RBK20' tri-band Wi-Fi systems, we aim to provide a broader range of Wi-Fi solutions with maximum Internet speed," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager-India and SAARC, Netgear.

The "Orbi RBK20" also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The device comes with a three-year warranty and is available on leading e-commerce platforms.

