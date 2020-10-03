Netflix’s ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ On Nirav Modi, Mallya In Legal Soup

Netflix is known to come up with blockbuster shows and documentaries and what makes these series top-rated is the tinge of reality and well-researched content.

Especially after the success of indigenous shows like Sacred Games, Lust Story, etc; Netflix has gained massive popularity amongst the Indian audience and is the go-to OTT for the most thrilling and captivating content ever.

The pattern of screening such captivating shows that subtly shows the reality of the world has once again brought the online streaming platform into a debacle with the authorities.

The trailer of Netflix’s original docuseries ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ got into the limelight and has been under the court radar ever since its release date was announced.

The Story Behind ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’

‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ is a docuseries featuring the story of India’s biggest business tycoons who ended up being a bad boy. The docuseries is set to expose the dirty story of the infamous fraudsters namely, Vijay Mallya, Ramanuja Linga, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy.

The four bad boys of the business world are dramatically portrayed in the docuseries with thrilling music and excellent directions. According to the description provided by Netflix, the docuseries “investigative docuseries” that “explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons”.

The trailer opens with portraits of the four businessmen in flashbacks of living an extravagant lifestyle surrounded by girls, luxuries, and flowing money. The trailer itself does show a compilation of statements and comments by experts, journalists, and other people, including author Pavan C. Lal, who has been closely watching the functioning of these billionaires over the years.

However, ever since the release of its trailer, the docuseries has caught up itself in a controversy with reference to the ‘facts and figures’ being mentioned for the infamous businessmen of India. Pleas have been filed by all the four billionaires so as to stop the screening of the docuseries as it tends to malign the image of the fortune holders and might have controversial content in store.

Considering the pleas filed by the former, the state courts have courts Netflix to hold onto the screening of the docuseries before any further order.

A Little Background Of The Four Bad Boys

The four people being featured in the series have been in the limelight and a pretty famous name when it comes to frauds and money laundering in India. These names have already been synonymous with India’s white collared thief and are a familiar name in every Indian household.

Vijay Mallya, India’s high flying liquor king, and also the owner of Kingfisher is accused of fraud worth rupees nine thousand crores. He was found guilty by the Supreme Court in May 2017 and has been under the crime radar since then. As of now, his passport has been revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs after he left India, he is the subject of India’s extradition appeals to the UK, and became the first person to be declared a “fugitive economic offender” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act 2018.

Subrata Roy has been in a debacle with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for two of his ventures namely Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL) in 2010. His firms were thoroughly investigated and Roy was guilty of committing ‘various illegalities’ in fraud raising over 24,000 crores from three of its investors.

