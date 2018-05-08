NetApp's new data centre aims to push digital transformation

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) Data storage and management company NetApp on Tuesday unveiled a new Data Visionary Engineering Center (DVEC) in India to help customers and partners collaborate, innovate, educate and drive digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Customers and partners in the US attended a concurrent grand opening of NetApp's Data Visionary Center in Sunnyvale, California, the company said in a statement.

"The DVEC will offer clarity to customers and partners looking to learn more about industry trends, flash storage, Hybrid Cloud and other data centre IT technologies," said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India and Saarc.

Located within the NetApp Global Center of Excellence in the Bengaluru campus in Hoodi, Whitefield, DVEC offers an interactive and high-touch experience to its customers.

The Bengaluru DVEC joins three other DVC centres in Sunnyvale, California; Triangle Park, North Carolina and in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"Through this new facility, customers in India can now embrace the opportunities presented by new technologies with the confidence that comes from our 25-year legacy of managing data," added Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of NetApp India.

The company said that with this offering, customers would have access to customised sessions on topics tailored to specific concerns and needs of the business.

