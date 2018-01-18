Netanyahu in Mumbai: India, Israel must come together to define future

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called upon the two nations to come together to define future on the lines of innovations and competitiveness. Netanyahu said that Israel and India are innovative nations and they must come together to define the future. For the countries to grow in the world's competitive index, they have to grow in terms of innovation for which firms play a vital role in success of business. Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister attended a meeting with CEO's of leading Indian companies in Mumbai as he is on a six-day visit to India.