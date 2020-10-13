NEST Results 2020 Declared at nestexam.in; Students Can Check Direct Link Here

NEST Results 2020 | The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 results has been released on its official website. Candidates can visit the official portal to check their score and rank obtained in the entrance examination. NEST 2020 was conducted in around 90 cities across India.

NEST results 2020 were scheduled to be released last week but was postponed owing to some technical issues. The official website later said the results would be published at 7 pm on October 13. Candidates are required to keep their login credentials ready while checking NEST results 2020.

NEST 2020 is held for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Direct Link to check NEST 2020 Results:

Candidates can visit the official website at https://nestexam.in/ to check NEST 2020 Results.

How to check NEST 2020 Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEST 2020 Results” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Roll No / Application No and Date of Birth in the input fields displayed

Step 4: NEST 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download a copy of NEST 2020 Results and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates will now be able to use the NEST 2020 scorecard to take part in the online counselling. The NEST 2020 counselling process is expected to start in mid-October.

Earlier, the Answer Key of NEST 2020 examination was released on the official website. Candidates were given a chance to match their responses with the Answer Key and raise objections in case of any dispute.

Candidates who qualify the NEST 2020 examination will receive training in cutting edge scientific research at NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, which were set up in 2007 by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government in India.