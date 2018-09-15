Nest Fest 2018 provides a glimpse of the exotic northeastern lifestyle and culture

A euphoric moment gripped the national capital with the celebration of culture of India's northeast. More than 4000 people turned out to witness the flamboyant culture of the northeast region at the Northeast Students Festival held in New Delhi. Inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the event aimed at showcasing the rich heritage of the Ashtalakshmi states of the region and its ethnic culture. The event highlighted the colorful rendition of different culture of the northeast showcasing the unique tribal lifestyle and their dances. The exuberating cheraw or the bamboo dance performance by the Mizo girls created a different aura that enlightened the audiences of the distinct culture and the traditional lifestyle of the region. Hojagiri folk dance of Tripura by the Reang women and young girls left the audience awestruck. First female Indian Idol winner Sourabhee Debbarma stole the show singing some of her greatest hits.The event was graced by internationally acclaimed former Indian footballer Baichung Bhutia. NEST festival 2018 is an annual musical and cultural programme initiated by My Home India to welcome the fresh students who are staying miles away from their native states in the capital. The event was also attended by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.