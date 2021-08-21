NEST Answer Key Released, Result on September 1

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) preliminary answer key released at nestexam.in. This is a preliminary answer key and students can raise objections against the same. The window for raising queries will remain open till 8 am, August 23. Students can send their objections if any at There are four email ids for raising queries: nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in, nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in, nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in, nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in. Queries regarding the biology section need to be sent to nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in.

Once all the queries are sent, a committee will examine the objections. If found correct, the changes will be incorporated in the final answer key. Results will be based on the final answer key. The results of NEST 2021 will be declared based on the final answer key released after the same. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

In the NEST 2021 examination, there are four sections of 50 marks each. NEST 2021 entrance examination will be conducted in two sessions and different sets of question papers will be used for each session. The percentile score will be calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. The highest score in each session will be 100th percentile.

As merit list calculation will be performed on marks obtained in the best three sections, the ‘total’ marks for NEST 2021 becomes 150. Merit lists for NISER and CEBS will be prepared separately

