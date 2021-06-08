NEST 2021 to be Held in August, Exam Dates Released

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 will be held on August 14. The exam was postponed earlier, however, the revised dates were not announced. NEST has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The last date to apply for the exam has also been extended till July 15. Earlier, the application process was to close on May 10. The results will be declared on September 1 on the NEST website.

NEST is conducted every year for admissions to five-year integrated MSc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

To fill the application process, candidates can fill the online form at the official website. Documents including passport size photograph, signature, and class 10 mark sheet will be required to apply for the exam. The general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200 while the reserved category, female candidates, and those from Jammu & Kashmir will have to pay Rs 500.

NEST 2021: Who is eligible to apply?

Individuals who have passed class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from any recognized Board in India are eligible to apply for the exam. For reserved category candidates, the minimum requirement is 55 per cent. Besides, applicants must have been born on or after August 1, 2001. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for the reserved category.

NEST 2021: How will the exam be conducted?

The NEST 2021 exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The question paper will compromise of MCQ-type questions from four sections – Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Candidates will have to attempt three sections and fourth section is optional based on their choices. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the best three scores out of the four sections.

