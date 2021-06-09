NEST 2021: Exam to be held on 14 August; candidates can apply on nestexam.in till 15 July

The date for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 has been announced by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER). The exam is going to be held on Saturday, 14 August.

The application deadline has been extended to Thursday, 15 July till 11:55 pm. Successful NEST 2021 candidates will get admissions to MSc Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics programmes, as noted in an article by The Times of India.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.nestexam.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Apply Online' link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter personal details to register on the NEST 2021 portal

Step 4: Once you are registered, use ID and password to log in to your account

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload photograph, and signature

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download your NEST 2021 filled application form

Step 8: Take a printout of the form and save it for future reference

As per the official notification, the application fee is Rs 1,200 for male students from the general, general (EWS), and OBC categories while women candidates have to pay Rs 600. Applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and Supernumerary J&K categories also have to pay Rs 600 as the application fee.

The computer-based test (CBT) will have multiple-choice questions. The minimum eligibility criteria for candidates is that their score in the Class 12 exam should be 60 percent.

