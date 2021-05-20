NEST 2021 Applications Closing Today, Here’s How to Apply

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 registration window will be closed today on May 20. Those who have not submitted their application forms are advised to do the same at the earliest on the official website of NEST. Registration for the test was earlier supposed to conclude on May 10, however, keeping in view the problems faced by students due to Covid-19, it was extended till May 20. The NEST 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 14 and the admit card will be made available from June 4.

NEST 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Next, click on the new registration and fill in all the required fields to register yourself

Step 4: Save the system generated registration credentials and log in to fill in the NEST 2021 application form

Step 5: Enter the required details and upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the application form for future reference

The NEST 2021 application fee is Rs 1200 for the unreserved category, while reserved category candidates, female candidates, and those from J&K will have to pay Rs 500.

NEST 2021 is conducted to offer admission to the five-year Integrated MSc program in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. There will be MCQ-type questions from four sections — Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, out of which candidates will have to attempt only three sections. The fourth section is optional based on the choices of candidates as the best 3 scores out of the four sections will be considered for the merit list.

