NEST 2021: Admit cards released at nestexam.in; check direct link, details here

The hall tickets for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 have been released on the official website nestexam.in.

Candidates, who have registered themselves for the exam, can download the admit cards by using their login ID and password. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 14 August.

Applicants who are preparing for the NEST 2021 exam can also take mock tests on the official website. Previously, the exam was slated to be held on 14 June but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their NEST 2021 hall tickets:

Step 1: Go to the official website nestexam.in

Step 2: Search and click on the 'Download admit card' link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: To avail hall tickets, candidates need to enter their User ID and password to log in

Step 4: After submitting details, the NEST admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Applicants are advised to first check the admit card properly and then download it. They can also take a printout for future use and reference

Eligibility Criteria for NEST 2021 Exam:

Aspirants can apply for NEST after passing Class 12 with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate from any recognised university or board across the country. Candidates should note that there are also a few relaxations for students belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and differently-abled categories.

Currently, the syllabus and previous year's question papers related to the exam are available for students on the official website.

