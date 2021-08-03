NEST 2021 Admit Card Released At Official Website nestexam.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

Mumbai, August 3: Admit card for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 has been released on Tuesday, i.e. August 3. The NEST 2021 is scheduled to take place on August 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website nestexam.in. They need to download the NEST 2021 admit card with their login credentials. JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 Released Online at jipmat.nta.ac.in; Know How to Download.

The link to download the admit card will be available till the day of the examination. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The exam in the morning shift will be held between 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm in the evening shift. Admit card contains information about the examination, including reporting time, examination centre and other important details. UPCATET 2021 Admit Card Released At upcatetadmissions.org, Exam on August 12 & 13; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps to Download The Hall Ticket:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - nestexam.in.

On the home page, click on the “Admit Card” link.

Enter your login details and click on "Submit".

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

The NEST 2021 result will be declared on September 1. The exam is conducted for admission into a five-year Integrated MSc programme in mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai.