Nepal's Tribhuwan University facilitates Nischalananda Saraswati

The Sanskrit department of Nepal's first and oldest Tribhuvan University felicitated Swami Nischalananda Saraswati during a function in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Swami Saraswati, who is on his religious run in Nepal, was felicitated as he prepared to leave the Himalayan nation and fly back to India on Thursday. Nischalananda Saraswati is accorded as 145th Swami in a row. He came on a visit to Nepal last week. Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli along with an Indian envoy paid a visit to him during his stay in Nepal.