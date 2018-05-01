Nepal's Janakpur all set to welcome Indian PM Modi

Nepal's historical and ancient city of Janakpur has revamped the preparations to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. The Janakpurdham, which is the foundation of the religious beliefs between Nepal and India, will be hosting the felicitation ceremony in honour of Prime Minister Modi after he performs puja in the temple. Modi is scheduled to visit the Ram Janaki Temple in Kanakpur on May 11. All local and government authorities have been actively involved in making necessary preparations for the visit.The Province No. 2 government has made the preparations to give public honour to Prime Minister Modi in the Barhabigha ground, which will draw about one hundred thousand people. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri recently visited Janakpur to hold talks with the provincial government and priests at the Janaki Temple.