Nepal's Foreign Minister to visit China

Kathmandu, April 13 (IANS) Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will visit China from April 16 to 21 at the invitation of China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This is the first high-level visit from Nepal to China after formation of the Oli government. The visit follows Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's tour to India on April 6.

Gyawali is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang on April 18 which will be followed by a joint press address, according to a statement by the Nepali Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Wang will also host a luncheon in honour of Gyawali. The status of China-funded projects in Nepal, expediting projects under Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will be among the issues that will be discussed during the visit, the Ministry said.

Gyawali's visit also aims to lay ground for the upcoming China visit of Oli and it is said that Chinese President Xi is also likely to visit Nepal in second half of the year.

The Nepali Foreign Minister will also call on the State Leader of China and address a round-table meeting of Chinese think-tanks.

On April 20, Gyawali will meet the provincial leaders of Sichuan and address a programme at the Sichuan University.

The Nepali delegation includes Ambassador of Nepal to China Leela Mani Paudyal and other Foreign Ministry officials.

--IANS

giri/soni/mr