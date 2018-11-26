Nepal's biggest construction equipment expo concludes

The construction equipment and technology exhibition-ConMac 2018 that brought Indian construction companies toNepal concluded on Saturday. The three-day expo, which started from the November 22, saw about 150 Indian companies setting up their stalls at Sallaghari in Bhaktapur. The first of its kind expo is believed to be successful in addressing the desire of contractors and bring all the companies under one roof. More than 6,000 business visitors, mainly representing the contracting community and infrastructure companies, attended the three-day event. More than 150 business exhibitors and companies from India showcased their products and services during the exhibition, including JCB, LandT, Hyundai, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, among others. JCB made about 50-60 bookings during the three-day event. The exhibitors are experiencing the benefit of the improved political condition of the country and the exhibition also proved to be the platform for the Nepali companies. The three-day exhibition further enhanced the already high-level engagements between India and Nepal.