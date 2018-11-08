Nepalis worship self on Mha puja

Kathmandu, Nov 8 (IANS) Nepalis on Thursday are observing the Mha puja, celebrated on the fourth day of Tihar that literally refers to self worship, making offering to one's body.

They are also celebrating Govardan puja or goru puja or ox worship throughout the country that marks the fourth day of the five-day-long Tihar festival celebrated by the Hindus.

The Newar community celebrated their new year with the Mha puja, Kathmandu post reported.

Govardhan puja, that is also celebrated by many Hindus in India, is marked by rituals here that make replicas of the fabled Govardhan mountain made out of the cow dung.

People here prepare a mixture of the cow dung and ochre formed into a paste and apply on the courtyard of their homes and on the floors during the one-day festival that comes after Diwali in India.

The rituals are linked to the Hindu god Krishna who, according to legend, lifted the Govardhan mountain by his smallest finger and protected people of Gokul from torrential rains caused by angry Indra, the rain god.

Similarly, the ox is also worshipped on the day as it is an useful domesticated beast used for the Nepalis, who are from a predominantly agricultural society.

