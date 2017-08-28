Nepali PM calls India visit 'successful'

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (IANS) Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said on Monday that he had a successful visit to India to lay the foundation for further strengthening bilateral ties.

Briefing parliament about his five-day state visit to India, Deuba said that he put forth the matters clearly for the resolution of problems related to flooding and inundation at the Nepal-India border areas before his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Deuba returned to Nepal on Sunday evening. The Prime Minister said that he also held discussion with Modi about completing the detailed project report of 5,000 MW Pancheshwar multipurpose project within a month, according to the daily.

He said that an agreement was reached between the two sides to come up with appropriate ways to implement all aspects of power trade agreement apart from resuming operation of trade transit points like Dhangadhi-Gauriphanta, Gulariya-Murtiya, Jatahi-Piparaun and Pashupati-Sukiyapokhari after upgrading them.

Deuba said that he also held talks with the Indian side for economic development and investment in Nepal. Agreements were reached for development and expansion of tourism sector, construction of Nijgadh airport and construction of 132 KV transmission line, the report said.

The two leaders also discussed 900 MW Arun-3 and Upper Karnali hydropower projects.

The Nepali leader, who was widely criticised for his Constitution amending remarks in New Delhi, defended his stance saying: "Let's set a benchmark for what we should speak in what country... Otherwise, my statement is right. I have not made any mistake".

Deuba said that he will face Parliament on the matter and was in favour of Constitution amendment. "I don't know why my remark was unnecessarily hyped," he said.

--IANS

soni/vm