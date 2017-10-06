Nepali envoy to India resigns

Kathmandu, Oct 6 (IANS) Nepal's Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay has resigned from his post effective from Friday.

Upadhyay submitted his resignation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara at the Ministry stating his desire to "return to social life".

Upadhyay, who was a former minister from the Nepali Congress, is contesting in upcoming federal parliamentary elections from his home district Kapilvastu.

Upadhyay served twice as Nepal's Ambassador to India. He took his first diplomatic assignment in New Delhi from April 2015 to May 2016 and was recalled by the K.P. Sharma Oli government in May last year after he was accused of being involved in a bid to topple the government.

Again in October 2016, he was reappointed as the Nepali Ambassador to India by the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government.

Once the Cabinet approves his resignation, Upadhyay will finally announce his candidacy for contesting the elections. Before leaving New Delhi for Kathmandu, he held a brief meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Upadhyay served in New Delhi at a difficult time in Nepal-India history during the five-month-long economic blockade along the border. It is said that the next appointment will be made soon as soon as his resignation is approved.

