Nepali Ambassador to India resigns

Kathmandu, Oct 6 (IANS) Nepali Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay resigned from his post on Friday amid reports that he plans to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in his country.

Upadhyay submitted his resignation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara. He said he decided to quit to "get back to social life", the Kathmandu Post reported.

According to reports, Upadhyay will join politics to contest the upcoming federal parliamentary elections from his hometown Kapilvastu after the Cabinet approves his resignation.

Appointed from the Nepali Congress quota during the Sushil Koirala-led government in April 2015, Upadhyay was recalled from the Delhi mission by subsequent government headed by the CPN-UML's K.P. Sharma Oli in May 2016 on charges of working against the country's interest.

He was reappointed to the post by the next government led by the CPN (Maoist Centre) of Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" in September 2016.

--IANS

