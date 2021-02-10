Nepalese man accused of murder caught in U'khand while trying to flee country

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old Nepalese man, who allegedly killed his roommate in the national capital following an altercation, was arrested from Uttarakhand while trying to flee the country, police said on Wednesday.

Tilak Bahadur had hit his fellow countryman Shekhar Kharka (23) with a brick on Monday night after the latter passed some comments about his former wife who had got engaged to another man on February 8, police said.

As Kharka fell on the ground due to the impact, Bahadur used a knife to slit his throat, police said.

The duo, hailing from the same village in Nepal, was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said, adding that they stayed in a rented house in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area and worked at a cowshed in Gurgaon.

After killing his roommate, Bahadur changed his clothes, raised the TV's volume, locked the room and fled, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said during investigation, technical surveillance was analysed and it was revealed that the accused had taken a cab to go to Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

'The accused was likely to flee to Nepal... So, teams were dispatched to three different borders of India-Nepal, including Banbasa border in Uttarakhand where the possibility of crossing the border was high,' Thakur said.

'Photographs of the accused were shown to the locals in the area and Bahadur was apprehended from Sarda Bairaj check-post in Champawat district at around 4 pm on Tuesday while he was trying to cross the border,' he added.

The accused said that he was planning to hide at Ranikunda village in Kailali district of Nepal where his step father lives as he did not want to go his native village because the deceased too hailed from there, he said. PTI AMP RHL