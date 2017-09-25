Nepalese envoy to India to contest Parliamentary polls in hometown

Kathmandu, Sep 25 (IANS) Nepali Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay is planning to return home after the Dashain festival to contest the upcoming federal Parliament elections from his home town Kapilvastu, a media report said.

Upadhyay confirmed his intent to the Kathmandu Post on the telephone.

"I have already informed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba about my interest to contest in the elections. He has responded positively," Upadhyay said.

Appointed from the Nepali Congress quota during the Sushil Koirala-led government, Upadhyay was recalled from the Delhi mission by the subsequent government headed by the CPN-UML's K.P. Sharma Oli in May 2016 on charges of working against the country's interest.

Upadhyay was reappointed by the next government, this time led by CPN (Maoist Centre)'s Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Upadhyay said he decided to run in the elections to honour the request of the people in his hometown.

"I will be holding discussions with the senior Nepali Congress leaders before tendering my resignation," he told the Post.

