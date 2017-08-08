Nepal urges India, China to resolve border standoff through peaceful dialogue

Ongoing border standoff between Chinese and Indian troops in Doklam area, near Sikkim, has been a major concern in Nepal too. In accordance with its non-alignment policy, Deputy Prime Minister as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara has appealed both sides to peacefully resolve the issue through dialogue.Nepal will face dire consequences in case a war between India and China breaks out, halting the supplies of goods from India with whom Nepal shares an open border and commonality. The trade between Nepal and China is not frequent in comparison with India as there has always been a problem with the transportation from the Northern side.The foreign affairs minister is likely to be in India from August 23 to 27. Indian and Chinese troops continue to be locked in a standoff in Doklam area and both sides have moved additional troops, ammunition and military equipment to the area.