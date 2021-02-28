Kathmandu, Feb 28 (PTI) The Nepal government began the restoration works of the historic ‬Seto Machindranath temple‭ ‬in Kathmandu on Sunday, with grant assistance from India.

As per an agreement in 2017, India has pledged Rs 580 crore (USD 50 million) for reconstruction of 28‭ ‬heritage ‬site‭s in the Himalayan nation.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra,‭ ‬CEO‭ ‬of Nepal National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan Bidya Sundar Shakya ‬conducted the 'bhoomi pooja' of the restoration works on Sunday.

The presiding deity of Seto Machindranath is ‬worshipped by Buddhists and Hindus. It will be conserved as per the Nepal Ancient Monument Preservation Act,‭ ‬and Department of Archaeology Basic Guidelines.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage‭ (‬INTACH‭) ‬has been engaged for technical support, as per the Detailed Project Report approved by the Nepal Government.

Built in‭ ‬the 10th Century, the Seto Machindranath temple was damaged during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in Nepal. PTI SBP IND IND