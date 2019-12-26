Nepal: Students and space enthusiast witness solar eclipse in Nepal

Students from various Nepali schools and varsities flocked Kathmandu's BP Koirala Memorial Planetarium, Observatory and Science Museum as the observatory had made special arrangements to view the solar eclipse through a telescope directly. Executive Director of the Observatory, Sanat Kumar Sharma said that the arrangements were made for directly witnessing the eclipse through solar filters-fitted telescope to support cultivating scientific conscience and culture among the public.The eclipse reached its median time at 10.01 a.m. in Kathmandu, at 9.52 a.m. in Mahendranagar and at 9.59 a.m. at Bhadrapur and ended by 11.33 am at these places. Similarly, Nepal Astronomical Society also facilitated observation of the solar eclipse through a telescope, available for the interested people at their office in Battisputali, Society President Suresh Bhattarai was quoted as saying. Besides this, the decade's last eclipse was also visible in several parts of India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia, Singapore, Oman and Guam.