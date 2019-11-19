Nepal stadium renovation sluggish just two weeks before South Asian Games

The renovation work at the Dasarath Stadium is yet to be completed, though only two weeks are left for the opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games, partly owing to delay in the delivery of the required materials from China. The stadium is slated to host the opening the ceremony of the tournament on December 1 along with a majority of the games. The process of installing chairs for spectators is still underway while the construction of the VVIP block is yet to gain momentum. This is the third time Nepal is holding the games. A total of seven nations have confirmed their participation in the tournament which will be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara cities of the Himalayan nation. As many as 3,250 athletes will take part in the tournament, including 648 from Nepal, 521 from India, 612 from Sri Lanka, and 591 from Bangladesh.