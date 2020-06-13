Nepal Speaker Rejects MP’s Proposal to Retain Old Map

Agni Prasad Sapkota, Speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives on Saturday, 13 June, rejected an amendment to dissolve the Constitutional Amendment Bill that proposes a new political map for the country.

The amendment to dissolve the new Bill was proposed by Nepal MP Sarita Giri, and was rejected under Article 112 of the Nepal constitution.

The controversial Bill for the new map includes an additional 370 square kilometres, which is currently part of the Indian map.

The Bill was tabled by Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahamphe on Sunday, 31 May. As per the new map, areas of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulek – which are on the Indian map – belong to Nepal. The Bill also seeks to update the map in the national emblem.

The Lipulekh pass is a far western point situated near Kalapani which is a disputed border area between India and Nepal. Both countries claim that Kalapani is a part of their territory. India says it comes under Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, while Nepal says it is a part of their Dharchula district.

The Escalation

The passing of the Bill is the latest episode amid mounting tension over the border dispute. On 13 May, Nepal deployed Armed Police Force (APF) near Kalapani at Chhangru, on the Nepalese side of the border. On 12 June, one person was killed after Nepali police opened fire near the border.

The troop deployment by Nepal is in response to India’s construction of a strategically crucial link road in Uttarakhand, connecting the Lipulekh pass along the border with China.

Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane's statement, saying there is reason to believe Nepal's recent objection was "at the behest of someone else", further escalated tensions, following which the controversial Bill was tabled.

Nepal Sets up Expert Team

Meanwhile, The Kathmandu Times reported that the Nepal government has formed a nine-member team of experts to collect historical facts and evidence related to the country’s claim to Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The report said the team is tasked with finding the original or attested copies of documents related to the Nepal-India border, including the evidence regarding the northwest boundary of the country.

